Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2400 block of Albany Street: A man called police to do something about his hotheaded wife, who hurled bottles at him and gouged his leg with a screwdriver. Responding officers noticed two cuts on the guy's leg. About that time his erstwhile wife returned to the scene of the crime, at which point police promptly arrested her.
11 Glynn Place: Security staff at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market nabbed a shoplifter and held her for police. The cops issued the woman a citation for stealing and released her.
Hopkins Homes: A lovesick lunkhead resorted to knocking on the doors of his ex-girlfriend’s neighbors after hours, prompting a call to police. He was gone when the cops got there, but he returned later, this time hurling “things at windows,” police reported. Police nabbed him this time, discovering that he had been banned from the housing complex. The 28-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass.
805 Gloucester St.: A desperate dude was idling outside the post office at the federal courthouse building downtown, pestering women for handouts. Responding police discovered the pesky panhandler was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which the 58-year-old man went to jail.
400 Warren Mason Blvd.: A guy on a bicycle asked a man in a vehicle who was stopped at an intersection if he could spare a few bucks. The man in the vehicle declined. His reply did not sit well with the bumming bicyclist, who then smacked the man's vehicle with a fishing pole that he just happened to have handy. Police found the brash beggar in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken, where it was immediately evident that he was soused. Police took the 57-year-old to jail for public drunkenness.
Hanover Square: A woman banged on her ex-boyfriend's door in the wee hours, prompting him to call police. She was gone when police arrived. Two more times she returned and banged on his door, two more times he called police and two more times she was gone when police arrived. Later, cops spotted her vehicle at Third and Norwich streets. She was drunk and had open containers inside the vehicle, for which police took her to jail.
Police Assist
2000 block of Tillman Avenue: A woman told police she had not heard hide nor hair of her father in quite a few days. However, his pickup truck was parked out back. Also, someone had kicked in her front door. It turned out her father was in the pokey and had been there long before her back door was kicked in.