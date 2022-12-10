Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
Lexington Place and Freedom Trail: A woman drove her vehicle into a ditch in the neighborhood late at night. Guess why? The 33-year-old woman went to jail for DUI and failure to use to care. And how.
700 block of Perry Place: A couple started squabbling and it got out of hand, prompting a police presence. The man kept on caterwauling with the cops, ignoring pleas to simmer down. Then he made a run for it, which did not get him far. The 37-year-old went to jail for simple battery, willful obstruction of the law and cruelty to the children who had to witness his histrionics.
4200 block of U.S. Highway 17: A poltroon’s pugnacious pandering of customers outside a convenience store during the morning rush hour required police intervention. His manners were no less boorish with officers. The police carted the bothersome bum away, charged with criminal trespassing, willful obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.
Nimitz Drive: A driver was laying on the horn because the silver car in front was stopped in the middle of the road as the lunch hour approached. A passing patrol officer stopped to check it out and found a woman zonked out behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle. The vehicle sat there in front of a green light for a full minute with the patrol car behind, lights flashing. Here is why: the 36-year-old woman went to jail for possession of dope and possession of dope-taking doodads.
Burglary
3823 Norwich St.: Crooks sneaked into the Epic Mart after hours, absconding with cash from the cash drawer.
Theft
Easy Street: A man kept a lock box in his closet loaded with loose change and folding money. Lots of it, according to the report. Anyway, he last saw the valuable lock box about a week ago. Now it is gone. Police are investigating.
2100 block of Beachview Drive: A 2012 EZ Go golf cart went missing from a residence.
4341 U.S. Highway 341: Psst. Wanna buy a ball cap? A pair of foolish felons apparently think we do. A store man at the Friendly Express reported a man and a woman “were seen on camera taking 20 ball caps from the store,” police reported. With crime captured on video, it will be hard to keep this caper under their hats.
Stolen No More
Old Jesup Road and Crispin Boulevard: A patrol officer came across a red Mini Cooper sitting in a wooded area near the railroad tracks. “I am familiar with the area and know there should be no vehicles back behind the woods,” the officer reported. Sure enough, the vehicle had been stolen and abandoned.
Lady, Please
Hopkins Homes: A woman called police to report that a man, who was her boyfriend at the time, broke her headphones. Really? Yeah. When? A month ago, she told the responding cop. Sheesh.
— Larry Hobbs