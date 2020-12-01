Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Avenue: A dude in a camouflage jacket, jeans and boots entered the Walmart with a chick in a gray hoodie jacket and pink leggings. The store’s crack security team quickly deduced these two were up to no good. But security barely had time to reflect on this before the crooks grabbed a mirror and bolted out the door, heading toward Scranton Avenue. County cops caught up to them, sending the 27-year-old camo dude to jail on charges of shoplifting and willful obstruction of the law.
Golden Isles Parkway and Scranton Road: When a patrol officer got behind a man in a black Chevrolet pickup truck, he decided to pull into the emergency lane and pass two vehicles before getting back in a driving lane. If he had not drawn the officer’s attention before, he certainly had with that stunt. As they approached the next intersection, he once more pulled around another vehicle. When the officer caught up to him, the man went to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
2200 block of G Street: A pistol-wielding woman was outside after hours, firing at least twice outside a residence. The alarmed neighbor called police. When the cops arrived, they saw the suspect woman toss the gun in some bushes. The 38-year-old went to jail, charged with firing a gun on a public street and possession of a concealed weapon.
5250 U.S. Highway 17: Police were called to a fight at the Mulligan’s Bar and Grill. The primary aggressor had already split the scene but police found his suspected getaway vehicle driving around near the Tractor Supply store. Police took the 23-year-old to jail for battery.
1101 Gloucester St.: A cantankerous man entered The Well homeless day shelter in a contrary mood, vehemently objecting to staff’s request that he wear a mask just like other guests do. It is the rules, they explained to him, all to no avail. He was just as quarrelsome with responding police. Officer and staff both bid him several invitations to depart, all of which he declined, loudly and obscenely. That was enough. Police took the 23-year-old to jail for criminal trespassing.
Theft
100 block of Mano Road: Thieves absconded overnight with a blue 2010 Toyota Prius. It was hardly a challenge for the bandits. The owner left the doors unlocked and also left the key fob that makes it start inside the car.
2415 Parkwood Drive: By the time a woman reported her vehicle burglarized while she was visiting the hospital after hours, the lousy thief had already racked up charges on her credit card at a nearby drug store.
Gunfire
1800 block of Pine Street: A caller heard gunfire outside his home before dawn. Responding police found corroborating spent shell casings outside the home. Yet another caller reported bullets striking a vehicle.
2700 block of Fourth Street: Officers responding to a report of gunfire arrived just as the suspected shooters made their getaway. “Suspects were not found,” police reported after searching for same. However, three spent shell casings were found.
Suspicious Incident
Altama Avenue and Community Road: An attempted traffic stop in the city on the night shift evolved into a pursuit that spilled over into the county, where county cops tracked down the offending vehicle. The driver escaped, but officers nabbed two shady characters who were riding along. Police also found a gun. Police questioned the pair of potential scofflaws, but no arrests were made.
Police Assist
Torras Landing: Verbatim from city police: “Caller reported that she had not heard from her adult son in a couple days. The male was located and was advised to call is mother.”
— Larry Hobbs