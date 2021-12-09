Among reports filed with police:
Good Grief
3100 block of Norwich Street: While a man was mowing the lawn, a woman from a neighboring property began spraying him with a water hose. It seems the mower’s noise disturbed her dogs, and she wanted it stopped forthwith. Police gave her a talking to about people having the freedom to mow their own lawns with their own lawnmowers without being sprayed with water because it does not suit the neighbors.
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Glyndale Circle: A woman ran for cover after county cops stopped her for a traffic violation near midnight, but she could not hide from the nose of Bob, the city police dog. After getting a call for assistance from county police, Bob smartly tracked down the fugitive female, who was hiding behind a house. The 36-year-old went to jail for fleeing from police, driving on a suspended license, not wearing a seatbelt and also an outstanding arrest warrant. Police additionally cited her for the faulty taillight that started the whole thing.
211 Gateway Center Blvd.: A woman was three sheets to the wind and making a horse’s hindquarters of herself at the Country Inn and Suites. The resulting call for police intervention landed the 30-year-old woman in jail for simple assault.
1501 G St.: A drunken nincompoop smacked the structure at Rosby’s Convenience Store with his vehicle, then tried to skirt away. The cops caught him. He went to jail. The vehicle was towed.
5600 block of Altama Avenue: An early morning crash caused injuries and resulted in the arrest of one driver for DUI. No further information available.
— Larry Hobbs