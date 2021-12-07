Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Butler Drive: Neighbors heard gunfire ring out in the midmorning and some of them even saw a guy shooting a handgun through his home’s window into the backyard. The guy tried to play dumb with responding cops, saying he heard the gunfire too and was wondering where it came from. OK. Then a relative led police to a bathroom inside, where they recovered seven spent shell casings from the handgun the man said he did not shoot. Confronted with the overwhelming evidence, the dude fessed up. He was just frustrated with life and shot through the window into a oak tree to blow off some steam, he told police. The 42-year-old went to jail for reckless conduct, but he scored high marks with officers for his cooperation and good behavior during the arrest process.
2900 block of Evergreen Road: The nerve of some people. This guy called the cops, accusing a woman and the homeowner at this residence of stealing his stuff. When the cops got to the bottom of it, the homeowner and his lady guest were both on the up-and-up. As it turns out, the man making the most noise ended up being the troublemaker all along. Police unraveled everything and learned the man swiped the woman’s phone and threatened her with a hammer. Cops arrested the 78-year-old cagey codger for aggravated assault and willful obstruction of the law.
U.S. Highway 341 and Cary Street: A patrol officer got behind a Hyundai Accent after noticing that it was stopped at the intersection at 2 in the morning with half of the vehicle taking up the oncoming lane. When the light turned green, the dude struck a median while attempting to turn onto the highway. The cop had seen enough by then. The 34-year-old went to jail for DUI.
— Larry Hobbs