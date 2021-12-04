Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1101 Gloucester St.: A scoundrel attacked a man at the homeless day shelter, punching the poor fellow and spraying him with a foul concoction of unknown origin. The creep then slinked away, but the cops caught up to him. The 28-year-old went to jail for battery and was additionally charged on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Chapel Crossing Road: A patrol officer spotted a man driving a black SUV, following a red Taurus through an intersection after sundown, “continuously honking the horn and flashing their lights,” according to a report. Police intervened and the driver of the Taurus went to jail for hit and run and possession of drugs.
— Larry Hobbs