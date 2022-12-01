Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Connector: A woman caused a late-night crash in her 2006 Jeep Cherokee. Responding police noted that she showed all the signs of being snockered. The plethora of empty White Claw Hard Seltzer cans and Fireball whiskey bottles scattered on the floorboard presented another big clue. But the 29-year-old mustered a big smile for her mug shot at the jail, where she was booked for DUI, open container and following too close to the vehicle in front.
Shagri La Avenue: Get some help, man. A guy needed a dope fix, so he swiped a relative’s cellphone from a drawer and “sold it for drugs,” the family member told police. The 34-year-old went to jail for felony theft.
Egmont and Mansfield streets: A county schools cop encountered a boy and a girl snooping around a parking lot, looking to loot unlocked vehicles. The miscreants hopped on bicycles and pedaled away when the schools cop moved in. With help from city cops, the schools cop managed to track down the delinquent duo, both of whom were arrested and charged as juveniles.
Interstate 95: A woman from Texas was passing through in a Nissan Maxima late at night when she sideswiped a man in a Toyota Tacoma from Virginia Beach. The woman tried to just keep on going, perhaps hoping no one would notice. State troopers took notice. The 38-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, hit and run and failure to report a crash causing damage.
Interstate 95: A galoot was rolling south before dawn on the interstate in a Hyundai Sonata with no taillights and no license plate. A county cop took notice and pulled him over. The 33-year-old ended up in jail for being unlicensed while driving a vehicle with no taillights.
Theft
1300 block of Palmetto Avenue: Overnight thieves pilfered a pink SCCY 9 mm handgun from the glove box of an unlocked vehicle.
4600 block of Habersham Street: A crook intercepted packages delivered to a man’s front porch. Officers know what the punk looks like, and they aim to nab him.
Circle Drive: A woman parked her 2021 Yamaha golf cart in front of a residence. When she stepped back outside several hours later, it was gone.
— Larry Hobbs