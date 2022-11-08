Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Lanier Boulevard and Reynolds Street: State troopers contacted city cops on the overnight shift for help in locating a stolen vehicle. Cops later found said vehicle in the parking lot of the King and Prince facility, where the larcenous lush apparently decided to have one-too-many for the road. A city officer found the punk passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle, which was in drive with the engine running. The 20-year-old dimwit went to jail for felony theft and DUI.
Theft
1300 Gloucester St.: A thirsty thief walked into the Downtown Grocery in the city, grabbed a “case of alcohol” and kept on going back out of the door. He hopped on a bicycle and pedaled away.
— Larry Hobbs
