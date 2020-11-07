Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Lanier Boulevard and Prince Street: A guy drove his vehicle off the road and into the marsh, where it flipped upside down. He was able to get out of the overturned vehicle on his own. He refused transport to the hospital for a “minor head injury,” police reported. However, police gave him no such option about going to jail for driving under the influence of drugs.
1200 block of Dartmouth Street: A drunk was staggering down the street and raising a racket, disturbing the peace to the point of police intervention. Responding police discovered the loudmouthed lush was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took him to the hospital for medical clearance before dropping him off at the jail.
Reckless Disregard
Emery Dawson Road and Coral Park Drive: A patrol cop spotted “a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly,” police reported. The officers signaled a traffic stop, which did not deter the delinquent from driving with a complete disregard for the welfare of all around him. The officer ceased pursuit to preserve public safety. Another officer later caught up to the reckless renegade driving slowly through the McIntyre Court apartment parking lot, but the driver took off like a bat out of heck again. That officer sent out a BOLO before disengaging to avoid making matters worse.
2400 block of Union Street: An argument over money between a man and a woman elevated to the level of public distraction requiring police intervention. There was not much to argue, the man told police. She took his money and he wanted it back. After questioning, police concurred. The woman gave him his money back. Police took a report.
Crash Flood
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A driver drove into a tree, after which the vehicle careened into a fire hydrant with predictable results. The crash “caused the area to flood,” police reported. Water and sewer crews had to come out and take care of it.
— Larry Hobbs