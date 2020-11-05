Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I Street: A dude was walking down the middle of MKL Boulevard in the evening hours of dusk, prompting one witness to call police out of concern for his public safety. He would not listen to the officer who asked him to get out of the road. He put up a struggle when officers tried to remove him from the road for his own good. Finally, they just had to tase the character to calm him down. The 20-year-old went to jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law.
Norwich and Seventh streets: Police patrolling a neighborhood after midnight stopped a vehicle. A 25-year-old man inside the vehicle went to jail, charged with possession of dope and also a little bit of grass.
Police Assist
4800 block of Malabar: A young lady would not wake up and go to school, as told to do. So, mom called the cops on her daughter. Once the police arrived, the daughter’s attitude was adjusted to the point that she was ready to get up and go to school.
Stolen Vehicle
300 block of Lakewood Avenue: A man’s 2005 white Toyota Camry was stolen out of the front yard overnight.
Shots Fired
S Street and Ellis Street Lane: Incorrigible hoodlums started shooting from a vehicle into this residential area after hours, though fortunately no one was hurt. Police collected spent shells at the scene, and a patrol officer later spotted and stopped “the offending vehicle,” reports indicate. One of the punks was wanted on an arrest warrant, for which he went straight to jail. Criminal investigations detectives picked up the case from there.
Community Policing
G and Norwich streets: A woman called about a neighbor child who was left home alone and wandering the streets. Responding police brought the child back to the police department for safekeeping until Child Protective Services arrived.
— Larry Hobbs