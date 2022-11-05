Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Old Cypress Mill Road and Poplar Street: A woman was driving around in the middle of the afternoon in a 2002 Ford Explorer with wonky brake lights, which will draw a patrol officer’s attention every time. The subsequent traffic stop revealed that the 40-year-old had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle itself was uninsured to boot.
Anarchy This Way Follows
100 Coach Williams Way: An indignant citizen hailed police “in reference to someone writing in freshly poured concrete,” it was reported. Police took note of said transgression.
Theft
100 Retreat Ave.: Crooks compromised the security of a landscaping crew’s equipment shed, absconding with “multiple” tools.
Glass Circle: Police responded to a burglary, where the resident said “someone had broken into his home and stolen a 55-inch flatscreen television,” according to a report.
11 Glynn Plaza: A hard-boiled brigand snagged a lady’s purse as she was in the parking lot, then took off running. Responding cops set up a perimeter, but the savage scoundrel was long gone by then.
West Seventh Street: A woman’s 2001 Toyota Corolla broke down, forcing her to leave it beside the road after dark. When she returned, the car was missing.
800 block of Dartmouth Street: A crook entered a vehicle and stole cash and a social security card.
Key Circle: While a man was working other people’s vehicles at an auto shop, lousy crooks were rummaging around inside his ride. The guy knew something was amiss when he returned and noticed stuff in disarray inside his vehicle. The bandits absconded with a pair of handguns, a Taurus .380 and Glock 36-caliber.
700 block of Amherst Street: A person lost a cellphone that was left inside an unlocked vehicle. There were two ways to prevent this from ever happening.
Suspicious Critters
2100 block of Reynolds Street: Police were called on the night shift about suspicious characters lurking about. “Officers located two huge raccoons that were the culprits,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs