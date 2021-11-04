Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5252 U.S. Highway 341: The solid and formidable billiard cue ball rested upon the windshield wipers, above the “severely damaged” windshield of a woman’s Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. The woman told the cops a man staying in room 123 hurled the cue ball that shattered the window in the wee hours. Police arrested the man.
1200 block of Gloucester Street: Police responded to two dudes duking it out after hours. One combatant refocused his fury on the intervening officers, which ended predictably. The officers cuffed him and took him by the hospital emergency room for medical clearance before carting him off to jail.
5820 U.S. Highway 341: Police were summoned to the Super 8 Motel, where a man had locked himself in a room and gone rogue. He tripped the fire alarm inside, wedged a door stopper under the door the keep the motel staff out and water was leaking from within through the very same door. The report indicates a crime of first degree property damage.
Strong-arm Bandits
Norwich and Sixth streets: Brigands attacked a man after midnight, absconding with his 2001 Nissan Frontier vehicle, valued at $3,000. Also gone was the man’s Apple iPhone, which was worth about $350.
Theft
Windridge Drive: Thieves broke into a man’s vehicle overnight, but he did not have to time report the theft until after he arrived at work that morning. Hey, we get it.
Glynnmarsh Drive: A petty thief entered an unlocked vehicle, rummaged around and left with loose change and a blue flashlight.
Bound to Happen
2715 Glynn Ave.: Cops responded to a fight at the Palms Motel. The row pitted a woman against another woman. They were “arguing about a pair of shoes,” police reported. “Officers were able to mediate the situation.” Whew.
Funny Money
1949 U.S. Highway 17: A counterfeiting crook managed to pass a bogus Benjamin at the Waffle House on the morning breakfast shift. Police took the $100 bill as evidence. They are investigating.
Shots Fired
1900 block of Wolfe Street: Police were called to a report of shots fired in this neighborhood on the night shift. Responding police located “multiple shell casings” and “observed several rounds had impacted the residence,” the report stated. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Crash
Lee and L streets: A crash on the night shift sent one vehicle rolling and injured the driver. The injured person was transported by ambulance to the hospital emergency room.
— Larry Hobbs