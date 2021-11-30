Among reports filed by police:
Arrest
Deerwood Trail: A dude drove his Ford F-150 into a ditch before midnight. He copped an attitude with responding police, giving them a “stern look” and suggesting that his truck trepidations were none of their concern. Police thought otherwise. The 24-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Cypress Run: A woman veered her Hyundai Electra off of Dalton Cody Drive and into the corner of a woman’s home late at night. Luckily, no one was injured in the making of this flapdoodle. Responding police were perhaps not surprised to find the driver with “red and glossy eyes” and “an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.” The 29-year-old woman went to jail for DUI and possession of a little grass.
Theft
Dalton Cody Drive: A lousy thief rummaged through a man’s vehicle overnight and absconded with various of his belongings within.
Orchard Road: A working man left his work trailer at a job site on the island. He returned to the site two days later to find the trailer was elsewhere.
Lost and Found?
3200 Cypress Mill Road: Police recovered a woman’s stolen car and returned the vehicle to its rightful owner. Reunited with her ride, the woman found a backpack and a wallet inside. Not hers, she told police. Officers took backpack and wallet as evidence in the as-yet unsolved car theft.
— Larry Hobbs