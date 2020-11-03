Among reports field with police:
Arrests
Torras Landing: A man made a donkey’s behind of himself, “being belligerent and refusing to leave,” police reported. The pest strolled off when police arrived, but he could not help himself and came back. Things got ugly. His efforts to resist arrest proved futile, and he was “physically taken to the ground,” calmed down and taken to jail, charged with two counts of willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespass.
Betty Lot Lane: A creepy scallywag was slipping around in the dark outside a woman’s home after hours. The cad even tried to get inside her home. The cops arrived, located the 47-year-old rounder and took him to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Glyndale Circle and U.S. Highway 17: OK, this guy is driving around on a suspended driver’s license with a burned out taillight on his Ford Focus, plus he’s carrying cocaine and other felony dope with him at 3 in the morning. What could possibly go wrong, right? After the cop stopped him for the taillight thing, the 26-year-old went to jail for all of the above.
Norwich and Seventh streets: A vehicle’s suspicious movements caught the attention of officers patrolling this neighborhood around midnight. The 25-year-old driver went to jail, charged with possession of dope and marijuana.
100 Mallery Street: Police received a tip that a regular down at the St. Simons Pier was wanted on an outstanding sheriff’s office arrest warrant, charging him with terroristic threats and acts. He was right there when police arrived at 1 in the afternoon. The 59-year-old man went to jail.
Redfern Village: A sot passed out in front of a store in this shopping plaza in broad daylight. An EMS crew responded along with police. After he was medically cleared, the 46-year-old man went to jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Tara Lane and Altama Avenue: The two-car crash at this intersection was little more than a fender bender, no injuries. But the offending driver had had a snootful by the time he caused the crash. Police took him to jail.
800 block of Lee Street: A rounder barged into a woman’s home while she was away, and the snake was just slipping out of the house as she returned. Police managed to wrangle the reprobate, though not without a struggle. They sent the 19-year-old to jail for burglary and willful obstruction of the law.
400 block of N Street: A young lady called the cops because another young lady was trying to fight her. Police separated the two and strongly suggested the dustup’s instigator to leave, posthaste. But she just could not do it, instead stopping her car, hopping out and trying to stir things up all over again. Police took the 17-year-old to jail for battery.
2700 block of Norwich Street: A guy with a vulgar vocabulary insisted on calling 911 dispatchers repeatedly during the afternoon hours, cussing up a storm and otherwise making no sense throughout five phone calls to the emergency line. Police arrived and took 49-year-old Attitude Dude to the jail, charged with several counts of 911 abuse.
200 Glynn Isles: A reprobate strolls through the front entrance of the Target, fills his basket up with goodies, then makes a dash through the fire escape door in the back. He hands the booty off to a guy waiting at the dumpster and that guy tries to hide the goods. The cheeky shoplifter slipped away, but cops nabbed his accomplice, taking the 44-year-old to jail for theft by receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling. The whole thing was caught on outdoor security surveillance, so they should catch the other guy soon.
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A guy was northbound on MLK Boulevard in the wee hours, which was fine except that he driving in the southbound lanes. “Officer conducted a traffic stop and it was learned that the driver was impaired,” police reported. Big surprise. The driver went to jail for DUI and “several other citations,” police reported.
Golden Isles Parkway and Scranton Road: A patrol officer watched in the wee hours as the driver of a truck “made a very wide turn,” then proceeded to zigzag all over the road. The resulting traffic stop landed the 24-year-old palooka in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
165 Warrant Mason Blvd.: A routine patrol ended in a late-night dope bust outside the Wingate by Wyndham motel. A 36-year-old woman went to jail, charged with two counts of possession of dope, tampering with evidence and two outstanding arrest warrants.
Norwich and First streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop and right off the lady in the passenger side starts squirming, like she has something to hide. She gives the cops a phony-baloney name. Under her real name, she turns out to be a fugitive from justice. Also, she is holding “a small stash of drugs,” police reported. The 42-year-old woman went to jail for possession of dope, lying to the cops and for being a fugitive from justice.
2700 block of Wolfe Street: A neighbor called cops after spotting a couple of scalawags snooping around with flashlights afterhours in a vacant home. The cops arrived and nabbed the bandits, taking both to jail.
Shots Fired
L and Stonewall streets: Gunfire rang out in the vicinity of L Street Liquors. It turns out two women were in a tussle, and one sought to intimidate her adversary by drawing a gun and putting a bullet in the ground.
— Larry Hobbs