Arrests
5700 block of Altama Avenue: A pickled pumpkin head was cruising around way after midnight with no headlights, doing so apparently with some underaged drinkers in tow. By the time he realized he was plowing dark through the night, a county patrol cop had been following him for a block. As a result of the ensuing traffic stop, the 30-year-old numbskull ended up in jail, charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, several counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors and driving with no headlights.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A silver Chrysler was rolling north in the wee hours, hitting an oncoming patrol officer with a glaring flash of the headlights’ high beams. However, the officer could see that some fickle fool was sitting outside the passenger door’s open window. Arrests were made.
Interstate-95 at mile marker 38: A careless cad in a Ford Expedition blew through the red light on Golden Isles Parkway near the interstate as the noon hour approached. Instead of stopping for the patrol cop who witnessed this breach of traffic law, the guy made a dash for the interstate. The reckless jerk passed several vehicles on the interstate entrance ramp and continued south on 95. Realizing he could not shake the persistent police officer, the man finally conceded and pulled over. The 40-year-old went to jail for DUI/drugs, reckless driving, fleeing to elude the law, failure to maintain a lane, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
U.S. Highway 17 and Parkwood Avenue: A disagreement between a guy in a pickup truck and dude on a motorcycle got way out of hand in the midday sun. A witness told police the guy in the truck tried to run the motorcycle dude off the road. When that did not work, pickup truck guy pulled alongside motorcycle dude and smacked him on the helmet with an umbrella. When city cops sorted it out, the 60-year-old pickup truck guy went to jail, charged with battery, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
440 Glynn Isles: A petty thief with big aspirations first stole a motorized cart from Dick’s Sporting Goods, police reported. He then filled the cart’s basket with stolen merch from Target. Then he made his get-away. In a motorized shopping cart. He did not get far. Also, police discovered, this bumbling bandit was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Canal Crossing: A county traffic enforcement officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the middle of the afternoon. The encounter led to the 57-year-old driver’s incarceration for charges to include theft, theft by deception, shoplifting and unlawful use of a cellphone.
Gotcha
3021 Altama Ave.: A dimwit slipped into the Lucky 7 store after hours and left with the store owner’s Craftsman vacuum cleaner. The sad spectacle was caught on the store’s security video, which the owner shared with police. Police have a warrant out for the crook’s arrest.
Crash and Dash
Village Circle: In a shocking display of poor driving, a maladjusted motorist plowed through a property fence and smacked into a carport. The carport collapsed onto a vehicle parked underneath, causing a total of about $40,000 damage. Of course, the fiend who caused this predawn calamity did not stick around. Police are investigating.
Theft
Dee Drive: Thieves swiped a 9 mm Ruger handgun from the center console of a Kia Telluride. The weapon was valued at $389.
Glynn Isles: A woman reported a handgun stolen form her vehicle the previous day.
5053 U.S. Highway 341: A woman stepped inside the RaceTrac around daybreak to pick up a few items. When she stepped back outside, her 2019 Chevrolet Cruz was nowhere to be seen.
2806 Altama Ave.: A vandal smashed the front glass door of a store at the Five Points, stepped inside and stole goods from behind the counter. Security video captured the theft, and police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs