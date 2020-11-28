Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Fernwood Drive: A patrol officer followed as a Nissan Versa swerved out of its lanes four times within a quarter mile on the highway late at night. The officer noticed “an empty orange pill bottle” laying in the driver’s lap after the subsequent traffic stop. The 38-year-old driver went to jail for DUI/drugs and driving with a suspended license.
1800 block of I Street: A night prowler slinked through a window into an abandoned house in the wee hours, a maneuver that did not escape the eye of a watchful neighbor. “Officers surrounded the house and the male surrendered without incident,” police reported. The 25-year-old man went to jail for loitering and prowling and “multiple warrants through several agencies.”
2000 U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Pot was scattered all over the passenger side floorboard, more than an ounce of it. The 35-year-old pothead went to jail for possession of enough grass to be in business and for failure to maintain a lane.
2830 K St.: A thief absconded with a vehicle from the Dee’s Auto, but police located the stolen vehicle nearby a short time later. Officers surrounded the vehicle, but the henchman made a run for it. Nice try. “Subject was apprehended a short time later, and the vehicle was turned back over to Dee’s Auto.”
Mercer Altama: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after dark and discovered some pot on the driver. The 35-year-old was arrested for possession of pot and failure to maintain a lane.
3600 block of Brantley Avenue: An alert neighbor heard glass breaking in the wee hours at a neighboring home that was known to be vacant. Police checked into it and ended up arresting a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both charged with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling.
U.S. Highway 17 and Cabana Court: Police arrested 21-year-old Waverly man for DUI shortly after sundown.
Cleburne and K streets: The cops stopped a man for a burned-out taillight and the dude’s reaction was over proportionate to the situation. After being asked to step outside he “attempted to run back and get inside the middle console of the vehicle,” police reported. He scuffled with officers who tried to correct his actions and was eventually handcuffed. He also was carrying a little grass. After stopping him by the hospital emergency room for medical clearance, the 49-year-old went to jail for obstruction of the law, possession of grass and no taillights.
2401 Gloucester St.: A troublesome fellow who had been warned to stay away from the Friendly Express or risk arrest could not stay away. Police arrived and took the 38-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass as well as a couple of outstanding arrest warrants.
Hopkins Homes: A man made a horse’s behind of himself during a Thanksgiving argument with his sister, escalating the spat to the level of public distraction. Responding police were going to let it go at that — until they learned the 34-year-old man was wanted on a county arrest warrant.
2700 block of Stonewall Street: A large donnybrook was on the verge of erupting here in the wee hours, but the cops arrived just in time to nip it in the bud and separate the combatants. Police had barely left when the row simmered up again. This time a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old man went to jail, both charged with fighting.
2014 Demere Road: A woman crashed her vehicle outside the Island Food store after midnight. She and the woman riding with her abandoned the vehicle and scampered behind the store’s building in a feeble attempt to avoid detection, witnesses told dispatchers, adding that the driver’s brown shirt and white pants would her away. She must have thought better of the lame plan, because she was walking back around front as officers were walking around back to find her. The 19-year-old went to jail for a.) being too drunk to drive and b.) being too young to drink.
Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road: For whatever reasons, a man driving a red Chrysler 200 decided to make a run for it shortly after staring down a county patrol cop who was in his rearview mirror. Police caught the 30-year-old Jacksonville man, taking him to jail for fleeing and attempting to elude police.
Golden Isles Parkway and Ga. Highway 99: A man in a black SUV drove through a ditch and onto a lawn in The Landings community after dark. Then he tripped out of “his vehicle and was stumbling around,” an alarmed witness reported to police. The 38-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Gunshot
Fourth and Lee streets: A man took a bullet to the hand in the wee hours at this intersection. The wounded man talked to police when he showed up at the hospital emergency room. Police later found his vehicle abandoned in the 1700 block of Stonewall Street. The investigation continues.
Shots Fired
2200 block of Pinewood: A resident reported someone “driving by and shooting a gun,” with bullets striking two vehicles at his residence, police on the day shift reported. On that same shift, a resident of the 1700 block of Fourth Street also reported someone shot a hole in a vehicle.
Location, Location, Location
1000 block of Oglethorpe Street: A concerned citizen called police to report “a burglary in progress.” Responding officers determined it was nothing of the sort. “On arrival they discovered that it was an Airbnb and the person had a right to be there,” police reported. “No further action taken.”
