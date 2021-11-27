Among reports filed by police:

Arrests

MLK and O Streets: Police on the night shift encountered a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. The driver was asleep at the wheel and three sheets to the wind upon awakening. Also, he was in a foul mood. Police took the 49-year-old to jail for DUI and willful obstruction of the law.

Ferret Felon

656 Scraton Road: A woman filched a ferret. You heard right. She walked into the Pet Supplies Plus place just after dark and walked out with a ferret. She was last seen headed out of the pet store dressed in all black and a mask, fleeing with a ferret.

Theft

Coastal Club Apartments: A woman walked outside to drive to work, only to discover that her mode of transportation had gone missing from the parking lot while she slept.

— Larry Hobbs

