Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5300 block of New Jesup Highway: A bozo in a black sedan was stopped at an intersection near midnight when his decision to back up nearly caused him to smack into the county patrol car behind. Naturally, the cop ran a check on the vehicle. Predictably, the vehicle was uninsured and its registration had expired. It looks like this is the bright 40-year-old from jail booking records that ended up in the clink for improper lane change, improper stopping, possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of the law.
4440 U.S. Highway 341: A galoot lifted some items from the shelves of the Dollar General around midmorning, then spirited them out the door. A sharp employee had a bead on him the whole time and alerted the constabulary to be on the lookout for a pilfering perp in khaki pants and Carhartt brand attire. A patrol officer spotted the man and rounded him up.
621 Old Jesup Road: A plundering punk broke into Sanders Ceramics overnight, absconding with several tools of their trade. County cops managed the track the scalawag down, plunking the 24-year-old in jail during the noon hour on charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
Stonewall and K Streets: A passed out palooka prompted concerned people to summon police. Upon rousing the gent, a city cop discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
2500 block of Ellis Street: A man and a woman showed up where they were not wanted. They proceeded to demonstrate the odious behavior that warranted them unwanted in the first place, even breaking some property. City cops made quick work of these two, putting the 31-year-old woman and the 42-year-old man in jail for criminal trespassing.
Maghunt Way: County cops helped U.S. Marshals agents track down a man who was on the lam from Florida authorities. The long arm of the law brought the 42-year-old outlaw to jail, held in the local pokey for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Theft
2697 U.S. Highway 17: A man staying at the Seabreeze motel gave a woman $100 to go and buy some groceries. He has not seen her since.
Crash and Dash: A punk stole a car in the county. He crashed it into a parked car in the city. He jumped out and ran off. Police had the stolen vehicle towed away.
1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: “Caller stated that her car was broken into and multiple items were missing,” city police reported.
— Larry Hobbs