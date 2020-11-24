Among reports field with police:
Arrests
2766 U.S. Highway 17: The good-for-nothing sidewinder should have known better than to go stealing pickup trucks in Alabama. The car thief must have thought the coast was clear once he arrived in Georgia by the sea in the hijacked 2005 Dodge Durango. Little did he know the owner of the pickup had secreted a GPS system on the truck in the event of just such a transgression as this. The Alabama man tracked his truck down via GPS to the Love’s Travel Stop in the south end of the county. He talked by phone with Love’s employees who confirmed the 2005 Dodge Durango in question was in their parking lot. Then the man called county police, who found the culprit asleep at the wheel, the engine still running as mid-morning approached. The 43-year-old South Carolina car thief went to the county jail, charged with felony theft and felony transporting of a stolen pickup across state lines.
Mansfield and Amherst streets: A foolhardy hooligan was waving a gun around and pointing it at folks in broad daylight. Police located the lunkhead easy enough, based on the description provided by a concerned caller. The cops also found the gun, which turned out to be stolen. Surprise, they also found dope. The 24-year-old went to jail for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen gun and possession of dope.
Norwich and O streets: A desperado robbed a man of his cash, absconding in a white Nissan Altima. However, it is hard to avoid the long arm of the law if one cannot avoid the Friday night lights. Police received a reliable tip that the bandit could be found at the Wayne County High football game in Jesup. Yep, he was there all right. The 18-year-old went to jail, charged with armed robbery, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of crime. Postscript: the Yellow Jackets are 3-7 overall and 1-3 in district play.
— Larry Hobbs