Among reports filed with police:

First Degree Violation of Christmas Spirit

1400 block of Newcastle Street: A woman at a downtown public house became irate when someone unplugged her cellphone charger to plug in Christmas lights. “Female began stomping on the Christmas lights,” reported police. Whatever else she did, the woman landed in jail.Ba-humbug.

Arrests

1100 block of J Street: A brute roughed up his wife when the two got into a ruckus, but he split before the cops got there. Upon his return, police took the 26-year-old man to jail for battery and willful obstruction of the law.

1800 block of Goodyear Avenue: A raging drunk made a public nuisance of himself, warranting police intervention. The 31-year-old testy tippler went to jail for disorderly conduct.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

City sues contractor for L Street delays

City sues contractor for L Street delays

The city of Brunswick has filed a complaint against Atlanta Gas Light for delays to the L Street drainage and paving project that put the completion date nearly a year behind schedule.

+5
New Black Panther Party holds rally outside courthouse

New Black Panther Party holds rally outside courthouse

Dozens of members of the New Black Panther Party chanted slogans for racial justice and Black power, as well as ones critical of police, outside the Glynn County Courthouse Monday as the jury in the Ahmaud Arbery case heard closing arguments in a second floor courtroom.

DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

A student organization at Glynn Academy has accomplished several exciting feats this school year and is on track to continue earning state recognition before the academic year ends.