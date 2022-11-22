Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Bonnie and Bonnie and Clyde struck at the Winn-Dixie on the night shift, the two ladies going inside to steal stuff while the dude kept the engine warm on the getaway car outside. Bonnie and Bonnie ran back out with pilfered goods, hopped into the black sedan and Clyde sped away. City cops were onto the crooked trio from the start, nabbing them after a short pursuit a couple of blocks away in the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue. It turns out Clyde was packing heat, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22. He went to jail for party to the crime of shoplifting and possession of a firearm during that crime. A 21-year-old woman went to jail for felony shoplifting; the other was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. All in a day’s work.
6010 U.S. Highway 341: A concerned citizen alerted cops to a driver whose predawn driving display was imbued with all the hallmarks of inebriation. Heck, the guy did not even have his headlights on when a responding patrol officer encountered him heading north on U.S. 341 moments later. The boozy bozo apparently was none too happy about the law interrupting his tipsy travels with a traffic stop either. In the end, the 52-year-old pumpkin head went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane, open container, no headlights and willful obstruction of the law.
5055 U.S. Highway 341: A bicycling vagabond leaned his bike against the back of the Exxon station after operating hours and found a place to plug in his phone for charging. His presence perturbed an employee who was around front closing up, so she summoned officers to tell the man to vamoose. He told the cop he had the store’s permission to be there, and things went south from there. The 25-year-old fibber spent the night in jail, charged with possession of drug-taking tools, theft of services, lying about his identity to the law, loitering and prowling, financial transaction card theft and, of course, violation of parole.
Brunswick: This guy called 911 to report a woman knocking on his door. He called again, and again. He would not speak with responding officers. Finally, police got to the bottom of it. They realized he is a putz who continually and habitually calls 911 and that he in fact might be harassing a woman with his unwanted attention. Police put the 27-year-old in jail, charged with several counts of misusing the 911 line.
Brooklyn Homes: A lovers’ quarrel between two women got physical, and one left claw marks on the neck of the other. Responding police took the offender to jail, charged with battery.
600 block of Mansfield Street: A wanted man was sitting in a parked car before dawn, drawing attention to himself from a patrol officer. The man went to jail for an outstanding arrest warrant and for possession of dope.
Fair Fun With a Bang
Brunswick Commons: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised they heard 30 shots. It was determined that the caller heard participants involved in a turkey shoot at the fairgrounds.”
— Larry Hobbs