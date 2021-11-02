Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Newcastle and Ninth streets: A cop came across a man driving a vehicle with window tinting too dark to pass muster with the law. The officer got behind the vehicle and signaled for a stop with the patrol car’s blue lights flashing. Nothing doing; the man kept driving. So the officer cranked up the siren too. Still nothing. The officer called in backup and continued behind the guy. When the traffic stop finally occurred, the 20-year-old man went to jail for DUI, open container of alcohol, fleeing to elude the law and window tinting too dark.
3241 U.S. Highway 17: A drunk woman called 911 after hours from the Budget Motel. Her spouse took her inside their room to calm her down. She started making racket all over again on the night shift. When the cops went to arrest her for public drunkenness, she crawled “over the second floor railing and was hanging there over the parking lot shouting,” police said.
3901 U.S. Highway 17: A woman smacked her vehicle into a parked vehicle in the parking lot at the Westminster Club apartments and continued circling the apartment, prompting a 911 call from a resident who was stirred from sleep by the 4 a.m. flapdoodle. As police were in route, the caller told dispatchers she had driven into the woods. When they got there, she was parked in back on the property’s borders. Police took the 20-year-old to jail for DUI, possession of pot and possession of dope.
2300 block of U.S. Highway 17: A delivery truck driver’s shoddy handling of the vehicle prompted a concerned citizen to call the cops. City cops caught up to him and conducted a traffic stop. The man went to jail for DUI.
Shots Fired
3700 block of Ogg Avenue: Some folks were socializing around a backyard grill, having themselves a good time. Then all heck broke loose. Bullets struck at least four vehicles when armed hooligans in a sedan drove by and opened fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police are investigating.
Albany and T streets: Several residents heard gunfire in the neighborhood, prompting calls to police. Responding cops found eight spent shell casings. Luckily, there was no damage to property or injury to persons.
When You Play With Fire ...
Albany and Mansfield streets: A guy flagged a passing patrol officer down in the wee hours. Brigands brandishing guns absconded with his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, he told the cops. It did not take the cop long to unravel the rest of the story. “Officer learned the subject was attempting to buy crack cocaine when this allegedly occurred,” police said.
Theft
Palm Club Apartments: A crook broke into a woman’s parked Toyota Camry and Jeep Compass in the wee hours, steeling a 9 mm handgun and several bucks.
Heron Court: A thief broke into a vehicle, absconding with a Ruger SR22 handgun.
Vandals
3566 Community Road: Some jerk bashed in the front glass door at Mr. Pawn Depot, triggering the burglary alarm and attracting a police response. The door’s metal bars prevented entry, so the jerk apparently split after shattering the door.
Scam
H Street: A man got a call from a swindler claiming to be a “court official.” The weasel claimed the man missed a court date, but he could stay out of trouble if he went and got a money card and gave it to the caller. Smartly, he called the cops instead. This is a scam. No official, court or otherwise, will ask you to give money over the phone.
— Larry Hobbs