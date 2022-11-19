Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 block of Spruce Road: Two women tangled and it got ugly real quick, with a least one woman pulling a knife. That woman, 33, went to jail for aggravated assault for stabbing the other woman in the leg.
U.S. 341 and Blythe Island Highway: A patrol officer clocked a man doing 70 mph in a 45 mph zone at 4 in the morning. The driver responded to the officer’s signal to stop by making a run for it instead. In the end, the officer got this 31-year-old motoring menace off the road and where he belonged — behind bars — charged with DUI, willful obstruction of the law, fleeing to elude the law, failure to maintain a lane and speeding.
150 Altama Connector: Clearly not thinking this one through, an ignoramus attempted his escape from a shoplifting at the Walmart in a most conspicuous manner. You can’t miss him, store security told the cops. He’ll be the guy on the pink bicycle. Responding cops nabbed him in no time. The 57-year-old birdbrain went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
300 block of F Street: A bombastic, besotted sidewinder started waving a gun around outside the local strip joint in the wee hours, then stumbled into his car to endanger the welfare of still more people. City cops gave a heads-up to county cops, who stopped the pigheaded punk. Police put the 27-year-old numbskull in jail, charged with three counts of aggravated assault, DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
3200 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: A conscientious chap approached a city cop and informed the officer that he had not finished serving his time, that he needed to be returned to jail. Well, he did have an outstanding warrant for parole violation, the cop learned. So the officer obliged, returning the 23-year-old to jail.
150 Altama Connector: New approach, same result. A crafty crook entered the Walmart, filled a shopping cart with booty, then made his getaway through a fire exit. Alarms blaring no doubt, our mastermind did not get far. A responding officer spotted him immediately upon turning the corner in back of the store. Next stop: jail, charged with shoplifting.
500 Mall Blvd.: A man and a woman took to living in their silver Volvo in the mall parking lot which, let us be clear here, is zoned commercial and not residential. Folks at the nearby Embassy Suites complained to the cops, who took the 29-year-old man to jail for criminal trespass.
Theft
100 block of Dovewood Drive: A gun disappeared from an unlocked and unattended vehicle, no doubt on its way now to the wrong hands.
5028 U.S. Highway 341: A hard-working woman stepped outside the Waffle House for a smoke break. The first thing she noticed after lighting up was the absence of her 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier in the parking lot where she had left it. It was right there an hour and a half earlier when she took her previous smoke break. Police are investigating.
Break-in
310 Old Jesup Road: Police responding to a 4 a.m. burglary alarm arrived at a business to find its front glass door in shatters.
— Larry Hobbs