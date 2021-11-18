Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Redfern Village: A pickled pesty poltroon was stumbling around shirtless in the parking lot outside of an island cantina, trying pick fights with a happy hour crowd that just wanted to relax and take it easy. Yeah, tough guy. The guy even copped an attitude with responding cops and, apparently, so did his dad. Police took a 44-year-old man and a 71-year-old man to jail, both charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Circle Drive: A man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe through the neighborhood at 2 in the morning drew police attention to himself by swerving around on the lonesome lanes. He apparently did not like what the officer had to say about his driving skills, or lack thereof. The 52-year-old man went to jail for failure to maintain a lane and willful obstruction of the law.
Shots Fired
3000 block of Amherst Street: Gunfire rang interrupted the afterhours slumber of residents in this neighborhood, prompting police intervention. Responding officers found several spent .22 caliber shell casings in the roadway.
Hot Temper
200 Glynn Isles: Two women sparked an argument with the manager of a retail establishment. When the banter became heated, the terrible twosome pasted the manager with pepper spray and split. The cops are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs