Among reports filed with police:
Grownups and Go-karts Don’t Mix
Glynn County: Grown-ups, let us save our vitriol and instead take a lesson from this man’s foolish folly. He doubtless did not intend on anyone getting hurt, but just the slightest forethought of consequence could have gone a long way here. Instead, the adult settled into a go-kart with a little boy riding shotgun around dusk. On a public road. No helmets. No seatbelts. The go-kart hit a speed bump on the public road. The child bounced out of the go-kart. Fortunately, it appears from the emergency room visit that the child suffered only “road rash on the right side of his body and arms” as a result of the grown-up’s reckless disregard for all sense common. County police cited him for an improperly equipped vehicle on a public road and a child safety seat violation. Apparently, it needs to be said: Please, folks, please: Don’t try this at home.
Arrests
Community Road and Habersham Street: A woman rolled through the intersection way after dark, no headlights shining to show her the way in her gold sedan. This did not go unnoticed by a patrol officer who was stopped at the intersection. The ensuring traffic stop shed some, ah, light on why she may have been driving in darkness. The 27-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, open container and no headlights.
Oak Bluff Road and Cedar Lane: A paranoid palooka in a blue SUV got antsy when a county patrol officer got behind him after midnight. So, he immediately turned in at a business that had been closed for hours. Yeah, that does not look suspicious. Then he pulled back onto the main road and tried to go about his merry way after the officer passed him. Of course, patrol was watching the shady character all along. The 42-year-old man went to jail, charged with possession of dope and possession of tools for taking dope.
600 block of Gloucester Street: An angry woman was “screaming at people walking by,” conduct most unbecoming. Police tried to reason with her, but she would not move along or shut her trap. “She was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct,” police reported.
Canine Karma?
480 Glynn Isles: A woman in Michaels took umbrage to a young lady who entered the craft supplies store with a service dog. Instead of minding her own business, the woman was downright “rude” to the young lady and her dog, city police reported. Police got involved. As it turns out, the rude woman had been lifting items from the shop, which is also known as shoplifting. Police caught her red-handed. Michaels’ management declined to have her arrested, so the cop gave her a criminal trespass warning and sent her away after recovering the stolen goods.
— Larry Hobbs