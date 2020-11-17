Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
600 Mansfield Street: Police patrolling the neighborhood encountered a dude passed out in his vehicle in the roadway. He was slow to respond when officers tried to rouse him. Upon awakening, the first thing he did was lie about his name. Also, pot and an open container of alcohol were in plain view inside the vehicle. Naturally, he made a run for it; naturally, police caught him. The 41-year-old went to jail for public drunkenness, willful obstruction of the law, lying to police, possession of less than an ounce of grass and having an open container of alcohol.
4420 Altama Ave.: A crook grabbed some items at the Big Lots and waltzed right out the front door without paying. A manager called police and tailed the perp until officers arrived. Police nabbed the dude, who also was wanted on an arrest warrant.
300 F St.: The joint bills itself as “Where the Ladies Are,” but recently it is more known for where the men brawl. The cops were called to a brawl there over the weekend. “Officers arrived and found a group of intoxicated males were trying to fight the bouncers,” police reported. “Two of the males ended up being arrested.”
5700 Altama Ave.: Police had already warned a bellicose brute to stay away from the Golden Isles Apartments, or risk arrest upon return. Well, the hardheaded hooligan showed up again, itching for a fight as always. Police took the 25-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
Altama Avenue and Golden Isles Parkway: A woman was stuck in the median, dealing with car trouble. The main trouble was that she had wrecked the car. Also, she was drunk. Police took her to jail, charged with DUI and willful obstruction of the law.
— Larry Hobbs