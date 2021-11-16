Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Lee and 2nd streets: A cop encountered a guy sitting in a car in those wee hours that mommas warn us about. When the weasel knew he had been exposed, he stepped out of the car and tried to slink away. He broke into a run when the cop came closer. Nothing doing. The dude ended up in jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal, possession of dope, and willful obstruction of the law.
Southwinds: An alert officer spied a scoundrel scouring around in a parking lot way after hours, testing vehicles for easy access. The resulting encounter landed the fumbling fugitive in jail on an outstanding arrest warrant, as well as charges for possession of dope and willful obstruction of the law.
1900 block of Q Street: A guy renting an apartment called the cops because he said the landlord swiped some of his stuff after a wrongful eviction. Police took a report. Next, the landlord called cops on the testy tenant. It seems he punched a few holes in the walls. The cops took him to jail for damaging property.
Altama Avenue: County EMS workers called the cops about an extremely drunk dude who was insistent about getting behind the wheel. Cops intervened in time to stop him, discovering an arrest warrant in process. A struggle ensured. Futile. Officers “removed him from his vehicle and carried him to a patrol vehicle,” police reported. He was taken to jail after receiving a medical clearance.
Weird
500 block of Union Street: A man bought a used truck. While cleaning it out, he found a shotgun. He summoned police, who determined the gun had been reported stolen Brantley. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs