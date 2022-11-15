Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Crispen Boulevard and Eagles Pointe Drive: A knucklehead in a red Dodge Ram was driving all over the road after dark. He spent more time off the road than on it, according to concerned citizens who alerted the cops. When police caught up to him near the Winn-Dixie, the 40-year-old went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Trade Street and Scranton Road: A county cop was on patrol when spied a black sedan speed through the intersection, making no pretense at heeding the stop sign there. Boy, things go south from there. The 27-year-old man ended up in jail for speeding reckless driving, willful obstruction of the law, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of dope, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and, finally, running a stop sign.
Sea Island Road: A patrol officer came across a Dodge Charger that had just smacked a utility pole near Gascoigne Bluff park, causing “disabling front end damage.” Two guys were standing outside the vehicle when the officer arrived. One of the guys ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
Golden Isles Parkway and Millennium Boulevard: A patrol officer came across a couple in a Ford Fusion parked on the side of the road before dawn. Nothing suspicious about that. Upon further investigation, the 33-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope.
Theft
2915 Norwich St.: Some dirtbag tossed a brick through the glass front door at the Dollar General after hours, stepped inside, “took cigars from a display case,” and beat a hasty retreat. An officer responding to a security alarm at the store discovered the dastardly debacle. Store security video showed a crook in a black hoodie, Nike shorts and tennis shoes, with gloves and a covered face.
6060 U.S. Highway 341: Scavenging thieves slinked into the grounds of the Discount Bakery and hacked the muffler and catalytic converters off of several delivery trucks. The thieves are after the catalytic converters’ precious metals, for which there is a black market.
Shots Fired
1800 block of I Street: Officers responding to a report of shots fired in this neighborhood arrived to find several shell casings on the ground. Two vehicles and a house took bullets during the mindless gunplay. The culprits split before the cops arrived. While on scene, officer heard gunfire “west of this location.” The armed idiots had vamoosed from that location too.
2600 block of Johnston Street: City cops responded to a report of shots fired near the county line. Officer located several shell casings in the area, but no sign of damage.
Fight
Poinsettia Circle and Pinewood Drive: A donnybrook broke out, leaving one fella with a minor knife wound. EMS workers took him to the hospital.
— Larry Hobbs