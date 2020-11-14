Among reports field with police:
Arrests
Scranton Road and Chapel Crossing Road: A guy was swerving all over the roadway at nearly 3 in the morning, a detail that did not go unnoticed by a nearby patrol officer. It turns out, the guy’s license was suspended. Also, he was drunk. Police took the man to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving without a license.
Altama Avenue and Parkwood Drive: A galoot crashed his vehicle into a woman’s white Ford Mustang, and did not even stick around to see if she was OK. That’s alright, though, because police caught up to the “offending vehicle” at Monck and Albany streets. Spoiler alert: the dude was drunk. Police took the thoughtless tippler to jail.
Theft
Palm Club Apartments: A man found his wallet laying on the pavement beside his vehicle when he stepped outside before dawn to start his day. He had left the wallet overnight in the vehicle’s glove box, he told police. Missing from the tossed aside wallet were his debit card, social security card and his driver’s license.
100 block of Owen’s Lane: Lousy thieves stole a home care business owner’s work van, which had been parked inside a fenced lot.
Runaway
Habersham and Townsend streets: A neighbor spotted a girl seeking a low profile in a nearby structure and called police, suspecting she might be a runaway. She was gone when police arrived. The determined lady located the child again at this intersection and stayed with her until police arrived. Sure enough, she turned out to be a runaway from Hinesville, police discovered. Police placed her with child services to await transport to Hinesville.
Luck of the Draw
2200 block of Wolfe Street: A pair of bandits approached a man and robbed a man at gunpoint, taking the victim’s own gun and $200 cash. The man told police the crooks absconded in a red car.
— Larry Hobbs