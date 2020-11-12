Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3300 Norwich Street: A restaurant owner was home perusing his establishment’s security cameras when he spotted a suspicious character snooping around the place. He called the cops. As it turns out, the dude was wanted on a city arrest warrant. Just then, the outlaw’s friend showed and also turned out to be a wanted man. Police took both men to jail.
Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17: A driver swerved off the road in the wee hours and smacked into the median, coming to an unwieldy stop. When the cop who saw it all approached, the driver tried to make a run for it. It was an inauspicious getaway. “The vehicle was leaking extreme amounts of fluid and did not make it far,” the officer reported. The man went to jail for drunk driving.
Some People
2400 block of Albany Street: A woman was surprised to discover an unexplained mess in her kitchen. That is not all, she told police over the phone. A strange man was sleeping on her couch, she said. She roused the stranger. Yes, the hapless hobo told her, I made the mess in your kitchen. Police arrived, but the woman did not have the heart to press charges. “Male was asked to leave and complied,” police reported.
Love HurtsJohnston Street: A guy met a gal at an online dating site. They really hit it off. However, several financial transactions later, he suspected something afoul was afoot. “Male advised he is now receiving threats from whom he thought was a woman interested in a relationship,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs