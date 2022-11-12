Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynn County: Despite the protective court order requiring him to stay away from a woman’s home, a raggedy relative trounced onto her property after dark. Responding police arrived and nabbed the scoundrel, jailing the 53-year-old on aggravated stalking charges.
Ga. 99 and Tanglewood Drive: A shiftless fool was out joyriding in the middle of the day when he passed an oncoming cop. He tried to duck into a residential driveway to avoid notice, but it was too late. The officer in question had just been alerted by a fellow officer that the scalawag’s 1997 burgundy Toyota Camry was uninsured and unregistered. Also, the 25-year-old ne’er-do-well had a suspended driver’s license.
Joann Drive and U.S. Highway 17: A woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when her thought process took a siesta. Police arrived in the wee hours to find the car wedged into a ditch, along with a sad story about the vehicle’s brakes giving out. It did not help matters that she was drunk. The 39-year-old woman went to jail for DUI and for making an improper turn.
185 Dungeness Drive: A burly man with a scruffy beard arrived in a tan van and made himself at home in the parking lot of the Travel Center of America. His persistent presence raised eyebrows with truck stop management, who summoned police to deal with the odious fellow. The grumpy goof copped an attitude with the cops, which proved to be his last straw. The 52-year-old man found himself in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespassing.
600 block of Gloucester Street: A man apparently staked himself a spot for “camping” inside a public structure in the city. “Officers arrived and told the male he could not camp there several times, but the male refused to leave,” police reported. “Male was arrested.”
2500 block of Norwich Street: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. As it turned out, the vehicle had been reported stolen in Florida. The driver went to jail.
You Gotta Be Kidding Me
Gould’s Inlet: The night after Tropical Storm Nicole passed and walloped the beach walkover at Gould’s Inlet on the island, someone apparently tried to slink away with scrap wood from the destroyed structure. A concerned citizen notified cops on the night shift about folks in a Toyota Tacoma who “were taking wood from the recently damaged walkway/boardwalk,” according to a report.
Fight
1500 block of Albany Street: Police received a call about a brouhaha going down at a residence. They arrived to find a poor fellow with a busted lip and several cuts. Plenty of witnesses claimed they did not see anything, nor did they know who started the fight. The injured guy said he fell down. Yeah, right. But what is a cop to do?
— Larry Hobbs