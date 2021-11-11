Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Stillwater Drive: Police responding to a suspicious call around daylight found a man sitting in his wife’s lap in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in front of their house. The guy was naked. Not the wife, just the husband. Whatever else they did, both the 43-year-old wife and the 49-year-old husband ended up in jail for maintaining a disorderly house.
Emergency
Torras Drive: City police responded to a call about a man being “’crushed’ under a slab of concrete.” Fortunately, the man was freed from the heavy load and taken by ambulance with “non-life threatening injuries,” police reported.
Theft
The Commons: The apartment manager reported that crooks compromised several vehicles. The manager provided cops with security video of the thefts.
— Larry Hobbs