Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

R and Albany streets: A man was driving around drunk, a condition police quickly deduced after stopping him for a traffic violation. There was a youngster riding the vehicle with the man. Police called a family member to come and get the child. The man went to jail, charged with DUI and numerous other citations.

Frederica Road and Kings Way: An Atlanta woman swerved her Lexus across a double-yellow line after midnight and reeked of booze when an officer stopped her for the traffic offense. Police took the 32-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

2500 block of Demere Road: A man had a few too many and went riding around in a golf cart. Police got involved when the guy was blocking the entrance gate to an apartment complex. The 42-year-old went to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol. The law is very clear on this: It is no more legal to drink and drive a golf cart on public streets than it is to drink and drive a regular vehicle on public streets.

Newcastle and Second streets: A clueless con went speeding right past a police officer in broad daylight. The cop found dope and a gun in the vehicle during the resulting traffic stop. The 20-year-old went to jail, for dope, speeding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— Larry Hobbs

Some People

2400 block of Albany Street: A woman was surprised to discover an unexplained mess in her kitchen. That is not all, she told police over the phone. A strange man was sleeping on her couch, she said. She roused the stranger. Yes, the hapless hobo told her, I made the mess in your kitchen. Police arrived, but the woman did not have the heart to press charges. “Male was asked to leave and complied,” police reported.

More from this section

WWII submarine veterans honored

WWII submarine veterans honored

This could have been the year when no World War II submarine veterans would attend the annual ceremony held Friday in their honor at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.