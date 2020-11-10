Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
R and Albany streets: A man was driving around drunk, a condition police quickly deduced after stopping him for a traffic violation. There was a youngster riding the vehicle with the man. Police called a family member to come and get the child. The man went to jail, charged with DUI and numerous other citations.
Frederica Road and Kings Way: An Atlanta woman swerved her Lexus across a double-yellow line after midnight and reeked of booze when an officer stopped her for the traffic offense. Police took the 32-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
2500 block of Demere Road: A man had a few too many and went riding around in a golf cart. Police got involved when the guy was blocking the entrance gate to an apartment complex. The 42-year-old went to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol. The law is very clear on this: It is no more legal to drink and drive a golf cart on public streets than it is to drink and drive a regular vehicle on public streets.
Newcastle and Second streets: A clueless con went speeding right past a police officer in broad daylight. The cop found dope and a gun in the vehicle during the resulting traffic stop. The 20-year-old went to jail, for dope, speeding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
— Larry Hobbs
Some People
2400 block of Albany Street: A woman was surprised to discover an unexplained mess in her kitchen. That is not all, she told police over the phone. A strange man was sleeping on her couch, she said. She roused the stranger. Yes, the hapless hobo told her, I made the mess in your kitchen. Police arrived, but the woman did not have the heart to press charges. “Male was asked to leave and complied,” police reported.