Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: An officer on patrol before dawn got an eyeful of bright lights from an oncoming vehicle. The driver did not respond to the officer’s signal to dim her lights, a safe and courteous practice that is covered in the driver’s license test. The 21-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with DUI, failure to dim her lights and driving without a license.
Littering Lowlifes
800 block of N Street: Yet one more schmuck who thinks the rest of the world was put here solely to pick up after him callously dumped his trash on the side of the road, making it somebody else’s problem. A very good citizen, however, took down the license plate number of the scurrilous scumbag’s vehicle. City cops took a report and notified the city’s code enforcement department. Let us hope they catch this jerk.
— Larry Hobbs
The “Return of the Jedi” Star Wars score swelled, lifted by the direction of guest conductor Jim Bishop, whose long-robed Jedi costume complimented the moment well.
William Taylor was busily filling sandbags Tuesday at the Ballard Recreation Center parking lot to avoid a repeat of the damage his home suffered during Hurricane Irma.
Glynn County Public Works has set up sand piles at three locations for county residents to use to fill sandbags.
Glynn County voters approved SPLOST 2022 by a narrow margin Tuesday, passing it in a 51.4% to 48.6% vote.
Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …
For golf enthusiasts, there’s no bigger thrill than meeting the athletes who appear on the greens. And one local event will soon offer that very opportunity — and for a good cause.