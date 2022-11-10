Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …