Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 314 and Wages Road: A dude was pedaling around on a bicycle way after midnight without illumination. He made a U-turn when he saw the cop and tried to skitter away, but the cop caught him. Somehow, the 37-year-old ended up in jail on shoplifting charges. Must have been looking for him.
Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A man caused a commotion with a poorly executed turn off the main thoroughfare, resulting in a traffic stop around high noon. The 48-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
Family Matters
Second Street: Someone called the cops about a woman beating her kids and hollering at them out in open in front of everybody. Responding city cops learned “the female was in fact disciplining her kids and not abusing them.” Just the same, police asked her to take it home “instead of bringing out into the middle of the road.”
— Larry Hobbs