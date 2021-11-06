Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2903 U.S. Highway 17: A woman managed to squirrel away $5,000 from the Subway sandwich store before her employers caught on. But catch on they did. Management requested a cop be on hand when they told the crook that the gig was up. The 34-year-old went to jail for felony theft.
2915 Norwich Street: This guy. He had been warned once already to stay off the premises of this establishment, yet there he was again: panhandling the customers. Police took the man to jail for criminal trespass.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: Same thing, different dude. This guy had been told he was not welcome at the Racetrac, and his appearance there could result in jail time. Police recognized the vagabond as soon as they responded to management’s call.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A woman barricaded herself inside her motel room, causing distress for management. Police arrived and took the woman to jail.
Robbery
Altama Avenue and Baybridge Drive: A bandit pulled a gun and robbed two people at gunpoint as the midnight hour approached. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs