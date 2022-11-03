Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2900 block of U.S. Highway 17: If you’re wanted by the law and are also inclined to carrying dope, do not steal your boyfriend’s car. Actually, he loaned it to her. But she never returned it. Police got involved. Police discovered the felony arrest warrant when they caught up to the gadabout gal in her boyfriend’s car. Subsequently, they discovered she was carrying a felony amount of dope. The 32-year-old ignoramus went to jail on both accounts.
250 Golden Isles Plaza: A meddlesome man was stirring up trouble at the plaza around noontime, causing concerned merchants to seek constabulary intervention. Responding police arrested a 30-year-old vagabond for misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law, and loitering and prowling.
Odyssey Lake Apartments: Residents here were fairly alarmed by “a female (who) was in the lake and needed help,” police reported. An officer arrived to find a woman that “was somewhat responsive, and was currently at the edge of the water.” The end result was a 38-year-old lady going to jail, charged with public drunkenness and public indecency.
200 Glynn Isles: A Target shopper exited the store to find a bandit rummaging inside said shopper’s vehicle in the parking lot. The would-be victim engaged the hooligan in a struggle, which resulted in the knave beating a hasty retreat. Not for long. Responding city cops nabbed the 29-year-old brute, who went to jail for battery.
Brooklyn Homes: Domestic disunity devolved into a fight. A 20-year-old woman subsequently went to jail for battery.
— Larry Hobbs
