Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 block of Smith Road: A man drove his Honda Civic into a roadside ditch at breakfast time. This is the kind of thing that attracts police attention. When the cops got there, they found a guy with folded arms sitting behind the wheel of the car in the ditch. The 26-year-old nincompoop went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, willful obstruction of the law, driving without a license and open container of alcohol.
4800 block of Malabar Drive: City cops got word that a wanted man could be found at a residence in this neighborhood. But upon arrival, a woman greeted officers with a cockamamy story about no wanted men being present. He was there, all right. The man went to jail on two outstanding warrants and cops put the 35-year-old woman in jail for willful obstruction of the law.
Punks
2900 block of Norwich Street: A guy ran inside a store, leaving his vehicle running with the keys inside. Two punks jumped in and took of joyriding. A county sheriff’s office deputy later spotted the schmucks in the stolen vehicle and pursued. The lunkheads jumped from the moving vehicle, which rolled into the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Nothing further.
3000 block of Reynolds Street: Several residents called the cops after hearing gunfire after hours. While speaking with folks outside, officers found a handgun inside a vehicle. About that time, an underaged punk tried to step inside a residence with a backpack. Not so fast. Police found yet another handgun inside the backpack. A check revealed the handgun had been reported stolen. Police detectives then arrived to sort it out.
Theft
McGarvey’s Efficiencies: A woman was kind enough to let another woman stay at her place. Then she woke up and had to go to work. When she returned home after work, her guest was long gone, along with a bunch of her stuff, including a television, a vacuum cleaner and a blanket.
300 block of Wolfe Street: A woman left her vehicle unlocked. Inside the unlocked vehicle she left a purse, cards and cash. Yep, all gone.
Robbery
Arco Ballpark: A man sprinted to a county public building in the wee hours, where he hailed police to report being robbed at gunpoint by two men and a woman. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs