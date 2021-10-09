Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1500 block Gloucester Street: Two women were squabbling in the parking lot about something or other during the day shift. One woman raised the stakes, assaulting the other woman and warranting a police response. The 29-year-old woman went to jail for battery.
Cut Off Road: A dude could not keep his GMC Sierra pickup between the lanes at 1:30 in the morning, nearly hitting a raised shoulder beside the road at one point. A patrol officer who saw the whole thing conducted a traffic stop, resulting in a trip to jail for the 35-year-old driver on charges of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and misdemeanor obstruction of the law.
I and Gordon streets: Someone called about a woman sprawled out in the road after hours. She was in a foul temperament upon being awakened. She “became violent and tried to kick one of the officers,” which almost always ends badly. Police arrested the ornery woman and took her by the hospital for medical clearance.
2304 U.S. Highway 17: A shady character drew attention to himself outside the Striplings market, just by sitting in a vehicle for several hours. Responding police hardly had to look: his dope “was seen in plain view” by the officer. The 30-year-old went to jail for possession of dope and the tools to take it.
500 block of Warde Street: A barefooted woman in a red shirt and jeans was snooping around at evening time, apparently trying to slip inside some homes. She told responding police her name was Ashton. Then she gave her last name, which did not add up. So she gave the cops another surname. Nada. Then she said her first name actually was Alia. They asked for her birth day. She said Jan. 30, which so happened to correspond with a nearby apartment, No. 130. Police ended up taking the 34-year-old to jail for wasting law enforcement’s time with fake names.
— Larry Hobbs