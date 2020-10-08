Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Hopkins Homes: A woman screamed out in distress in the night. An officer patrolling the area heard her plea. A dastardly dude had attacked the woman, leaving scratch marks around her eyes. Police took the jerk to jail.
900 block of Lanier Boulevard: A mom’s full-grown and fully ungrateful son came calling, threatening his mom and finally hitting her with his keys. Responding police were having none of it from this sorry 33-year-old son, taking him to jail for simple battery.
800 block of Glynn Isles: A negligent nincompoop in a black pickup truck turned off Golden Isles Parkway onto Altama Avenue in midmorning traffic, his face focused on a cellphone the whole time. The dude did not even see the county cop, who was right there. He also had neglected to strap into the seatbelt. And, of course, his driver’s license was suspended. Police took the 28-year-old man to jail for all of the above.
— Larry Hobbs