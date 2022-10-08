Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Newcastle Street: A vicious varmint assaulted a woman at a residence, but fortunately the woman managed an escape to a bathroom and called the cops. Responding police put the 25-year-old jackal where he belongs, charged with simple battery and cruelty to the children who had to witness the sad scene.
Albany Street: A jerk got rough with a woman during a tussle, prompting a young witness to call for help. Responding police determined the 35-year-old man pushed the woman, thus landing himself in jail for simple assault.
U.S. Highway 17 and Golden Isles Parkway: Police arrived at the scene of a morning rush-hour crash. At least the neglectful nincompoop who caused the crash was honest, telling the officer right off that he could not stop when the vehicles in front of him stopped. Bang. In addition to following too close, the 26-year-old went to jail for lacking a valid license to be driving on the road in the first place.
1000 block of Old Jesup Road: A clamorous melee unfurled in the late afternoon, warranting police intervention. When the dust settled, a 35-year-old woman ended up in jail for criminal trespassing.
Tales From the Night Shift
2300 block of Ellis Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Male and female arguing and yelling at each other accusing each other of extracurricular relationships. Officers responded and found both individuals to be highly intoxicated. Situation was mediated.”
— Larry Hobbs
