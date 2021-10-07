Among reports filed with police:
That’ll Do
Reynolds and Fourth streets: It is not every day folks see a pig strolling through the neighborhood. This peaceful porcine pilgrim’s sojourn in the city prompted one resident to notify the local constabulary. “Officers were able to locate the pig and escort him to his home in the county,” police reported.
Arrests
Chapel Crossing Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A narcissistic numbskull was rocketing down the road and popping wheelies on a motorcycle in mid-morning traffic, like no one else in the world mattered but him. Then the mindless meathead tried to run from the cop who witnessed his hazardous hijinks. Nothing doing. The 20-year-old irresponsible ignoramus went to jail for fleeing to elude and reckless conduct. Let us hope his mother takes the motorcycle away.
Canal Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A woman with the green light drove her Cadillac through the intersection around midnight. Out of nowhere a careless coot in another vehicle ran the red light and smacked her on the passenger side, sending both vehicles into the ditch alongside the parkway. Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the bang-up. State troopers who assisted with the crash noted that the dude driving the errant vehicle smelled like hooch. The 46-year-old went to jail for DUI, having an open container of alcohol and running a red light with a suspended license in an uninsured vehicle. Oh, yeah, he also violated his probation.
— Larry Hobbs