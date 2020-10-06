Among reports from police:
Arrests
2200 block of Ellis Street: A woman called the cops because her brutish boyfriend was attacking her. Responding police found scratch marks on the woman. They found scratch marks on the man too, likely incurred as the woman tried to defend herself from the cad’s fiendish forays. Police took the 51-year-old man to jail, charged with battery under the family violence act.
Beverly Shores: A woman was raising a most unwelcome ruckus at 9:30 in the morning at a couple’s home. The husband and wife managed to detain the ornery woman until the cops arrived. The 47-year-old unwanted woman went to jail, charged with criminal property damage.
403 Butler Drive: A drunk fool was making a donkey’s behind of himself at the Coastal Inn, prompting management to make a plea for police intervention. The 47-year-old fool ended up sleeping it off in jail, charged with public drunkenness and making terroristic threats.
100 Salt Marsh Drive: The night watchman at the Sea Island Inn is no fan of rap music. He was very much alarmed when a young man strolled into the motel lobby before 6 in the morning “chanting rap music very loudly,” police reported. The young rapper slipped out of sight down a hallway. However, he turned up at the front bar, “still chanting rap,” police reported. The 21-year-old rogue rapper went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law.
Glynnvilla Apartments: Some loathsome brute threatened his girlfriend with a knife, choked her and forcefully prevented her from leaving the apartment. He was gone when police arrived, but patrol officers later spotted the ogre strolling along Gloucester Street. Police took him to jail, charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to the child who had to witness it, and several outstanding arrest warrants.
Abbott Andrews: An angry man raised the stakes of an argument with neighbors when he pulled a gun on everyone. The pistol packing punk slipped up to his room when someone called the cops, then he split the scene altogether before police arrived. Police asked residents to call if he returned. He did, and they did. Police took the 31-year-old man to jail, charged three counts of aggravated assault.
Sixth Street and Altama Avenue: Aiming for the trifecta of foolhardy driving stunts, a drunk man with a suspended license blew past a police vehicle that was conducting an emergency stop, not bothering to give the cop car the required one lane width of safe distance. Apparently, a child was riding with him. This ridiculous display of incorrigible decisions behind the wheel landed the 27-year-old man in jail with too many charges to list here. Among them are DUI drugs/alcohol, endangering a child by DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of dope and possession of pot.
Theft
4528 Altama Ave.: A customer set his wallet on the counter inside the convenience store at Atlama Avenue and Cypress Mill Road. And just like that, a wily woman unburdened him of the cash therein. Responding police saw the whole thing on the store’s security video, “which showed a female pick up the wallet, remove the cash and then place it back where it was laying,” police reported. Now the cops are trying to identify the woman, after which they will put a warrant out for her arrest.
5000 block of Riverside Drive: Upon returning from a six-week hiatus, a woman discovered that more than the planned renovations took place in her absence. Additionally, $30,000 worth of her personal jewelry went missing. Police are investigating.
Caleb’s Crossing: Prowlers slipped into a vehicle that was parked overnight outside the owner’s home, absconding with a Ruger SR22 handgun and $240 cash. Police are investigating.
Good Work
400 block of Third Avenue: A woman went to check on a friend who was three hours late for an expected visit. After checking around the residence and finding no sign of him, she called police. Officers located the man “in the garage on the floor unconscious,” police reported. The man had suffered a stroke, “but medical personnel were able to stabilize” him, police reported. He was taken by ambulance to the local hospital.
Brunswick: A woman was looking for her 4-year-old child, who somehow slipped out of sight. Concerned adults nearby called police about a child walking around all alone. Officers found and held the child. The mother contacted police; she met the officers who had the child. It was her child. Happy ending.
Fire
1000 block of Bartow Street: A woman was minding her own business, driving down the Bartow Street, when her dang vehicle up and caught fire in the middle of the road. Responding police fought the fire, joined by the big water guns of city fire department. “The fire was put out and vehicle was towed,” police reported.
Stolen Vehicle
3800 block of Cochran Avenue: A person reported a vehicle stolen from outside their home. While county police were taking down more info on the hot car, city police reported that stolen car crashed in the city and the driver drove away from the incident.
— Larry Hobbs