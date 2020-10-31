Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3900 U.S. Highway 17: A woman was swerving all over the road before 8 in the morning for everyone to see, including a patrol officer. Also, she was packing. The 29-year-old armed driver went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane and possession of a knife or firearm in the commission of a crime.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A clueless clown in a Kia Sorento did not get it. A patrol officer spotted the guy in the wee hours, weaving around the road. The officer bid him to pull over, emergency lights flashing. The driver kept going. The cop applied his siren, “however, the vehicle continued to proceed forward,” the report noted. “The vehicle passed several safe spots to pull over,” the officer noted. He finally stopped at “Mr. Pete’s gas station,” and from there the 33-year-old went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
100 block of Old Jesup Road: The driver of a gold Dodge Caravan could not keep it between the lines around midnight, weaving into the center turn lane once before crossing through an intersection into a construction zone where one lane was closed. A patrol officer stopped the driver before things went from bad to worse. The driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
Police Assist
3300 block of Norwich Street: This dude was sleeping out in front of a business. He had a bag over his head. He told an officer “he was trying to take a nap and keep the gnats off his face,” it was reported. Also, his feet hurt. Police contacted EMS workers, who took him to the hospital emergency room to get his feet checked.
— Larry Hobbs