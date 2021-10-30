Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3241 U.S. Highway 17: A woman made an irritating spectacle of herself outside of a medical complex on the day shift. She tried that same guff with responding flatfoots and ended up in jail for obstruction of law enforcement.
Simmer Down
Marshview Circle: Some hothead called the 911 line, contriving to somehow tick off his ex-girlfriend in so doing. Cops caught up to the guy and warned him of the consequences of misusing a line meant for people with real emergencies: Don’t do that again. Nothing further.
Robbery
40 Altama Ave.: A bandit interrupted two coworkers at Party City as they were stocking shelves on an aisle at midnight, grabbing one by the shoulder. The armed scourge proceeded to rob the place and abscond. Police are investigating.
Arson
141 Altama Connector: Some pyro punks set fire to the contents of a dumpster behind the T-Mobile at midmorning. The county fire department arrived and extinguished the fire. The store surveillance cameras showed two vagabonds snooping around, possibly and man and a woman. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs