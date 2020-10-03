Among reports from police:
Arrests
1507 Gloucester Street: Three trouble-making malcontents walked into the Discount Liquor store in the evening hours. The troublesome trio then instigated a donnybrook therein. In the wake of their mayhem there were “multiple bottles of alcohol broken,” police reported. Also, a large fish tank came crashing down during the brouhaha. Store employees were able to at least provide police with a photo of the brash brawlers’ get-away car. A patrol officer recognized the suspect vehicle later that night as it rolled down the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 17. Cops took the two men and a woman to jail. A 57-year-old man was charged with battery, a 48-year-old woman was charged with simple battery and felony violation of probation and, finally, a 31-year-old man was charged with felony violation of probation.
3500 block of Community Road: A clueless crook tried to hock some hot items at a city pawnshop, but county cops were already onto his con. City cops were alerted and interrupted the dirty deal. County cops arrived and took the man to jail, charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
300 Warren Mason Blvd.: Some working men staying at the Days Inn spotted a man snooping around inside folks’ vehicles in the motel parking lot. They called police, who arrived and caught the crook in the act. The 37-year-old went to jail for breaking into a vehicle and for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Norwich Street Lane and Seventh Street: Police arrived before midnight to find a 2008 white Dodge Caliber flipped on its side near the utility pole that it smacked into. Police later arrested the 32-year-old driver, charging her with DUI, hit and run and failure to stick around after a crash.
2200 block of Demere Road: A dangerous dude rolled through the roundabout at 8:30 in the morning, ignoring the pedestrian crosswalk light and, more thoughtlessly, the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk. The patrol officer who witnessed the close call immediately pulled the guy over. A dunderhead with a suspended license and an outstanding arrest warrant really should pay better attention. Before going to jail, the 37-year-old also was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.
— Larry Hobbs