Among reports filed with police:
Shots Fired
1500 block of Albany Street: A numbskull, or numbskulls, got trigger happy at the intersection of Albany and F streets after hours. A stray bullet went through the window at a woman’s home nearby. Luckily, she was OK. Police recovered three spent shells at the intersection.
Fight
150 Altama Connector: A woman was with her friend at Walmart when she spotted the rascal who stole something from her mother. She confronted him outside, with gusto — even chunking her phone into his back as he tried to walk away. And that is how everyone got doused with pepper spray. But not yet. Next, the woman stepped between the man and the passenger side door of a vehicle into which he sought refuge. The dude’s girlfriend then stepped out of the driver’s side door and barged into a shoving match with the woman. Sagely, the woman’s friend called 911 during all this. At some point the girlfriend drew pepper spray from her purse, giving the woman, her friend and even her own boyfriend a good dose. The girlfriend and boyfriend then absconded in the vehicle. Responding officers called EMS workers to treat the woman and her friend, both of whom “were in pain,” police reported. The whole thing was caught on the store’s outdoor surveillance cameras.
Caught
1507 Gloucester St.: An employee at the Discount Liquor called the cops about trouble with a shoplifting scoundrel. Police showed up and issued the vagabond a citation for the shoplifting and a criminal trespass warning that promises arrest should he return to the premises.
Burglary
2915 Norwich St. A brash burglary shattered the glass entrance door at the Dollar General in the wee hours, leaving cigarettes and other tobacco products scattered everywhere in the aftermath. Security footage provided a good description of the culprit, but vigorous patrols in the aftermath turned up nothing. Police are investigating.
Theft
700 block of Stonewall Street: A guy let another guy stay at his place for a few days while he was out. Upon return, the guy found several items missing along with the houseguest, “to include a television set, surround sound, two firearms, and a wallet,” police reported.
Beverly Shores: A hard-working man stayed up late working on a white Chevrolet pickup truck, knocking off about 10 at night. He was up bright and early and ready to resume work at 6 the next morning. But the truck was gone.
Harley Place Mobile Home Park: A man was not feeling well and had not been outside in a couple of days. Then he stepped out after midnight and noticed his Chevrolet Silverado pickup had gone missing.
— Larry Hobbs