Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2300 block of Frederica Road: Vehicles collided with injurious consequences at 2 in the morning on the island. When responding officers arrived, they found one woman squatting to pee and being steadied for the task by another woman. Big surprise, the “at fault driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” police reported. The woman went to jail for DUI.
Interstate 95: Astonished motorists reported pending purr-dition on the interstate before dawn. It seems a woman was standing in the middle of the interstate holding a cat. Responding county cops found a 2015 Jeep Patriot beside the road, all four doors open and the hood raised. Inside police found “several cat items,” according to a report. They later found the 36-year-old cat lady, taking her to jail for DUI.
Young Punks
3300 block of Treville Avenue: Bullying punks ganged up on another kid, pushed him to the ground and took his bicycle. Police intervened, nabbing the miscreants at Selden Park.
— Larry Hobbs
