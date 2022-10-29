Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Fairway Oaks and Tee Lane: A woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked the middle of a neighborhood street way after midnight. A concerned neighbor could not rouse the woman, prompting a call for constabulary assistance. Police ended up taking the 23-year-old sleepyhead to jail, charged with DUI and illegal parking.
Hopkins Homes: A loaded loudmouthed lady lollygagged in a loathsome manner outside her residence in the wee hours, disturbing the slumber of everyone within earshot. Responding police suggested she go inside and give it a rest. She had other ideas. So did the cops. Advantage, police.
2800 block of Peachtree Street: A pernicious perp traipsed onto property that he had already been warned to avoid under the promise of arrest. He copped an attitude with responding police, who also knew him to pack heat on occasion. While struggling with officers, the brute forcefully resisted efforts to be cuffed. He became more receptive after a tasing. Police took him to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance, after which the 31-year-old ended up in the pokey for willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespassing.
1900 block of Wilson Avenue: Having already been warned to stay away or face arrest, a man nevertheless returned to the forbidden land. In fact, he was sitting under the residence’s carport when the cops arrived. How difficult is this? All he had to do was not step onto this one piece of property. That is all. The 42-year-old went to jail for criminal trespassing.
2701 U.S. Highway 17: A shifty character intent on ill-gotten gains started rummaging around in parked vehicles at a U-Haul rental place during daylight. The police got involved when the cheeky chump barged into a vehicle that was at present occupied. The recalcitrant crook was little chastened by the sudden involvement of police officers. He wholeheartedly resisted arrest, all the while shouting threats at the officers. After being tased and subdued, the 22-year-old ruffian went to jail on a slew of the charges, to include terroristic threats, willful obstruction of the law, theft and auto burglary.
2200 block of Wolfe Street: A scalawag smacked his wife in the face, then skulked away before the cops got there. Police were all too familiar with this creep. They found him and, sure enough, the wife’s allegations were correct. “Male was arrested and transported to the Glynn County Detention Center,” the police report concluded.
Theft
Cate Road and Hautala Drive: Thieves managed to abscond with $280 cash from a woman’s truck in the wee hours. Here is a tip: Do not leave $280 cash in your vehicle. Do not leave any cash in your vehicle, even if said vehicle is locked. A vehicle is a bad place to leave with big wads of cash.
Now, Where Did I Leave That 1911 R1 Handgun?
3801 Frederica Road: A Circle K employee flagged down a passing county patrol cop at around dusk. Somebody left a handgun inside the store, the guy explained to the officer. The employee found the 1911 R1 handgun in the bathroom, on top of the toilet paper.
It Was Here a Minute Ago
Glynn Plaza: After a good workout, a man stepped outside of Bailey’s Gym only to discover his vehicle had gone missing. He called the cops and reported it stolen. Actually, as it turned out, he just could not remember where he parked his vehicle. The cops helped him find it.
This Really Happened
3000 block of Albany Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Complainant called in stating he wanted officers to talk to his brother about stealing his underwear.”
— Larry Hobbs