Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3565 Community Road: A kook on a bicycle was zipping around in traffic, drawing attention to himself from the local constabulary. Not a good idea if you are wanted on felony arrests warrants, which turned out to be the case for this guy. The 66-year-old ended up in jail on the warrants.
Brooklyn Homes: A man and a woman got into a tussle about something or other and things got physical. On both sides. Police arrested the man and the woman.
Abbott Turner Way: A reckless renegade tried to run over a security guard in his vehicle at 2 in the morning. Responding cops put the 48-year-old fool in jail, charged with simple battery.
Caught
11 Glynn Plaza: The staff at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught two women with sticky fingers. Responding cops cited both of them for shoplifting and sent them away.
Shoot Out
2800 block of Norwich Street: A man caught two punks trying to steal a tire off of his vehicle after hours. One of the scurrilous twerps shot at him. Unfazed, the man shot back before both bozos skedaddled. Police tracked their escape path and found a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The two pistol packing punks are still at large.
Robbery
Thornhill Mobile Home Park: Three men were relaxing in a mobile home’s living room after a hard day’s work when an armed bandit burst inside, leveled the gun at them and robbed them. Police are investigating.
Belle Pointe: The pizza delivery dude arrived at a residence with $79.95 worth of wings, pizza and pastry near midnight to find his two would-be customers wearing masks, which is not altogether uncommon these days. Then one of the men starts reaching around his pants like he has a gun, and the other guy commences spouting stuff like, “he might shot you, he’s crazy!” police reported. When the guy saw his chance, he took it — bolting away to a home on another street where he could take shelter and call the cops. Responding police returned to the scene of the crime to find the working man’s wallet, keys and vape stolen, along with the food. The dastardly duo disappeared, but the officer managed to lift fingerprints from the vehicle. The investigation continues.
Smoking
2701 J St.: A clerk at the Dollar General store would not sell a woman cigarettes without proof of age, so the nicotine nincompoop pitched a hissy fit that prompted police intervention. She split before the cops got there.
Lost and Found
5700 block of Altama Avenue: At about the same time a man called police to report his vehicle had been stolen outside of a late night restaurant/pub, another man called in to report finding an abandoned vehicle ditched beside U.S. Highway 17. Yep, one and the same.
— Larry Hobbs